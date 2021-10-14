London Marathon runner raises £2,500 for charity close to his heart
- Credit: Ian Needham
A London Marathon runner hopes raising awareness of a charity close to his heart will prevent others from suffering the same heartache he once experienced.
Ian Needham, from Fakenham, ran the 26.2-mile capital city course in just under five-and-a-half hours earlier this month - and almost 1,000 days after he initially signed up.
Along the way he raised £2,754 for The Lullaby Trust, which provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies and spreads the word about sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
Mr Needham lost his nine-week-old daughter, Kathryn, to cot death back in 2011.
Highlighting the charity's efforts was, therefore, of huge importance to the intrepid runner.
You may also want to watch:
“The charity's work was the sole purpose of why I wanted to raise awareness of something that is only thought of after a death," said Mr Needham.
“If, by raising awareness and funds for this charity, I've prevented one parent from going through what I have, then it will be a job well done.”
Most Read
- 1 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
- 2 13th century Norfolk church to be restored following lottery grant
- 3 Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight
- 4 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
- 5 Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe
- 6 Chris Packham to speak at north Norfolk climate event
- 7 'A real gentleman' - Tributes to former headteacher who became a councillor
- 8 Margherita Taylor to film BBC1 'countryfile ramble' in north Norfolk
- 9 Town's much-loved posties come to the aid of men in distress
- 10 Major Fakenham project edges closer as affordable homes deal agreed