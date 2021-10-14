Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
London Marathon runner raises £2,500 for charity close to his heart

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:04 PM October 14, 2021   
Ian Needham, from Fakenham, ran the London Marathon and raised £2,754 for The Lullaby Trust

Ian Needham, from Fakenham, ran the London Marathon and raised £2,754 for The Lullaby Trust - Credit: Ian Needham

A London Marathon runner hopes raising awareness of a charity close to his heart will prevent others from suffering the same heartache he once experienced.

Ian Needham, from Fakenham, ran the 26.2-mile capital city course in just under five-and-a-half hours earlier this month - and almost 1,000 days after he initially signed up. 

Along the way he raised £2,754 for The Lullaby Trust, which provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies and spreads the word about sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Ian Needham (left), from Fakenham, running the London Marathon

Ian Needham (left), from Fakenham, running the London Marathon - Credit: Courtesy of Ian Needham

Mr Needham lost his nine-week-old daughter, Kathryn, to cot death back in 2011.  

Highlighting the charity's efforts was, therefore, of huge importance to the intrepid runner. 

“The charity's work was the sole purpose of why I wanted to raise awareness of something that is only thought of after a death," said Mr Needham.

“If, by raising awareness and funds for this charity, I've prevented one parent from going through what I have, then it will be a job well done.”

