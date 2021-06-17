Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
It's coming home - via the third exit! Roundabouts get England makeover

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:03 PM June 17, 2021    Updated: 3:10 PM June 17, 2021
The two mini-roundabouts at the top of White Horse Street have undergone a paint job to resemble the England flag.

A Fakenham resident has got their town's roundabouts in the mood for a summer of football, by painting them with St George's flags.

The two mini-roundabouts at the top of White Horse Street are there to remind local people that they might not be the only thing coming home.

The two mini-roundabouts at the top of White Horse Street have undergone a paint job to resemble the England flag.

Alex Barnes took to the town’s Facebook page to thank whoever did the spray painting.

“Can I just say how happy it made me to see that someone has spray-painted red crosses on the mini-roundabouts in town for the Euros," she said.

The two mini-roundabouts at the top of White Horse Street have undergone a paint job to resemble the England flag.

"British people unite for football, (it) put a smile on my face today.”

The two mini-roundabouts at the top of White Horse Street have undergone a paint job to resemble the England flag.

