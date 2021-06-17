It's coming home - via the third exit! Roundabouts get England makeover
Published: 1:03 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 3:10 PM June 17, 2021
A Fakenham resident has got their town's roundabouts in the mood for a summer of football, by painting them with St George's flags.
The two mini-roundabouts at the top of White Horse Street are there to remind local people that they might not be the only thing coming home.
Alex Barnes took to the town’s Facebook page to thank whoever did the spray painting.
“Can I just say how happy it made me to see that someone has spray-painted red crosses on the mini-roundabouts in town for the Euros," she said.
"British people unite for football, (it) put a smile on my face today.”
