Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Weekly market to continue despite lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:03 PM January 5, 2021   
Fakenham Town Council had signs reminding people about safe social distancing. Picture: Archant

Fakenham's Thursday market will continue for traders selling essential goods - Credit: Archant

A town’s weekly market will continue to trade despite the lockdown.

Fakenham Town Council confirmed the Thursday market would remain open following government guidelines, but only to traders selling essential goods.

The market closed during the first lockdown last March, but reopened in May and has continued trading since.

The return of Fakenham's Thursday market. Picture: Archant

Fakenham market reopened in May. - Credit: Archant

Town clerk Linda Jennings said it was “entirely the decision of the trader whether they attend, but we hope they do".

With fewer stalls, they said there would be more space for social distancing measures, as well as cleaning stations and one-way systems in place to make sure it was safe.

You may also want to watch:

The clerk added they were looking towards better days for the market and its traders.

“It is a very hard time for those traders that cannot attend. But we are looking forward to the time when this pandemic is over and we can have our normal market back again.”

Traders at the Fakenham Thursday market were responsible for introducing their own systems for safe

Fakenham market traders have been using one-way systems since reopening in May. - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Childcare services see fewer children returning for new term
  2. 2 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
  3. 3 'It is nice to give hope' - Mum's book on son's teen depression
  1. 4 Every area of Norfolk saw record high Covid cases over Christmas
  2. 5 Norfolk education bosses expect closures to be short term
  3. 6 Norfolk school closures approach 130 as Covid crisis deepens
  4. 7 "Heads know their staff and pupils," says council boss
  5. 8 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
  6. 9 Owners of stately home unveil new glamping site
  7. 10 Local MPs back tougher restrictions as Covid cases climb
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Named and shamed: Employers who did not pay staff minimum wage

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Villagers raise hundreds of pounds with safe Santa walk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Education

'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus