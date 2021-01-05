Weekly market to continue despite lockdown

Published: 12:03 PM January 5, 2021

A town’s weekly market will continue to trade despite the lockdown.

Fakenham Town Council confirmed the Thursday market would remain open following government guidelines, but only to traders selling essential goods.

The market closed during the first lockdown last March, but reopened in May and has continued trading since.

Town clerk Linda Jennings said it was “entirely the decision of the trader whether they attend, but we hope they do".

With fewer stalls, they said there would be more space for social distancing measures, as well as cleaning stations and one-way systems in place to make sure it was safe.

The clerk added they were looking towards better days for the market and its traders.

“It is a very hard time for those traders that cannot attend. But we are looking forward to the time when this pandemic is over and we can have our normal market back again.”

