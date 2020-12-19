Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham survey: Your thoughts on management of Millers Walk car park

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:05 AM December 19, 2020   
Sign at Millers Walk car park, Fakenham, which has been surrounded by controversy over unfair parkin

Sign at Millers Walk car park, Fakenham, which has been surrounded by controversy over unfair parking charges. Picture:Archant - Credit: Archant

It’s been six months since North Norfolk district council took over management of the Millers Walk car park in Fakenham.

The council took over from National Parking Enforcement (NPE) as operational managers for the car park in Fakenham back in June.

We'd like to know how your thoughts on the car park by taking our anonymous and quick survey.
 

