Fakenham survey: Your thoughts on management of Millers Walk car park
Published: 8:05 AM December 19, 2020
It’s been six months since North Norfolk district council took over management of the Millers Walk car park in Fakenham.
The council took over from National Parking Enforcement (NPE) as operational managers for the car park in Fakenham back in June.
We'd like to know how your thoughts on the car park by taking our anonymous and quick survey.
