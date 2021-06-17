Boy, 13, praised after rescuing railway sign from river

Published: 1:32 PM June 17, 2021

The mum of a 13-year-old boy has been filled with pride after her son helped rescue and restore a missing sign.

Emma Bunn from Fakenham was speaking after her son, Riley, helped to rescue and restore the Orbital Railway sign near the Three Brick Arches in the market town. He and his friends, Keaton and Josh, had a dip in the River Wensum on June 13 when Josh discovered the sign in the water.

Josh and Riley then took it upon themselves to get it out of the water, but it was Riley who placed the sign back on its barren stand. He also managed to find the frame for it, with the help of others in the community and put it back together the next day.

Mrs Bunn said his work has filled her with pride.

Three Brick Arches railway bridge, on the Wensum outside Fakenham PICTURE: Matthew Usher - Credit: Matthew Usher

“We are very proud of him and very proud that he did the right thing,” she said.

“He likes things to be how they should be and wants people to enjoy the history of the Three Brick Arches, which is a beautiful place to be.

“I like to think we have taught him the right way, that these things are there for people to enjoy and the minority will spoil it.”

After telling his mum of his actions, the 45-year-old took to Facebook to share her pride. Christopher Woods commented on the post saying that he and his brother found the sign's frame in the water and left it next to where the sign should be.

The sign which Riley and his friends rescued from the River Wensum. - Credit: Emma Bunn

Somebody from the community then went along and secured it with tools after the 13-year-old could only do so much with his hand and not a screwdriver.

The post was met with a number of positive comments from residents in the town, which delighted Riley.

“So after he read the comments he was so proud of himself, he said to me, ‘I have made all these people happy,’ and I said yes you have.”

A spokesperson for The Orbital Railway said: "The Melton Constable Trust, who owns this section of trackbed at Fakenham would like to pass on their immense gratitude and thanks to Riley Bunn and his friends for their actions, it is great to see.

“We are delighted that the sign was recovered and a repair was made to reinstate the sign on the Three Brick Arches. The cost of the repair was funded by a supporter of the Norfolk Orbital Railway Project which is run by the trust.”