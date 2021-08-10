Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Elsie, five, receives hundreds of birthday cards and presents

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:22 PM August 10, 2021   
Elsie with the cards given to her from people across Fakenham.

Elsie with the cards given to her from people across Fakenham. - Credit: Rebecca Gooderson

A Fakenham family has said there are no words to describe the generosity of people after her daughter received hundreds of cards and presents for her birthday.

Rebecca Gooderson was behind the campaign to turn the market town into Disneyland to celebrate Elsie’s fifth birthday on August 4. The day was a huge success, with people dressing up and decorating Fakenham to make it look like the magic kingdom.

They were left blown away as people sent Elsie, who suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal), cards, presents and balloons to celebrate the day.

Elsie Gooderson celebrating her fifth birthday with her family, mum Rebecca, Jordan Hunt, and two-ye

Elsie Gooderson celebrating her fifth birthday with her family, mum Rebecca, Jordan Hunt, and two-year-old Noah, as they tour round Fakenham which has been turned into Disneyland by the locals dressed in costume. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“We are still opening things up now,” the 26-year-old said.

“It was our postman who put a message out about Elsie’s birthday and asked people if they would like to send something in so she received loads of things on her birthday.

“Before we left to go into town they brought crates of cards and presents.

“It's been so busy, people are getting in touch saying have you got this and that - we haven’t got round to family cards.

“There are no words. I wanted to give her a special day and everyone helped me achieve that, we are just so grateful.”

Some of the packed crates the family has received for Elsie's birthday. 

Some of the packed crates the family has received for Elsie's birthday. - Credit: Rebecca Gooderson

Miss Gooderson believes Elsie has received close to 100 presents and 200 cards for her birthday and received a further five crates full of presents just today, six days after her birthday.

She compared her home to a ‘toy and balloon shop’ as these items fill their Fakenham home.

The idea started as a dream six months ago, but there are now potential plans to make the event a permanent fixture.

People in Disney costumes line the streets of Fakenham to celebrate Elsie Gooderson's fifth birthday

People in Disney costumes line the streets of Fakenham to celebrate Elsie Gooderson's fifth birthday with a tour round the town, which has been turned into Disneyland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“We actually had so many people message us asking if they could form a committee and do it every year,” she said.

“So many people had so much fun, so they said 'why not make it a regular thing.' We are still getting over the first one so no decision has been made yet, but that is so lovely that people want to do it.

“We had so much fun that we would definitely be on board to do it again.”

