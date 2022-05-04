Mum's receives personal delivery of 1,200 nappies for autistic son

Emily Amos from Fakenham has thanked Proctor and Gamble who delivered 1248 free Pamper's nappies to her and her son - Credit: Emily Amos

A mum has heaped praise on a company which went above and beyond to deliver nappies for her autistic son.

Emily Amos - who lives in Fakenham - has thanked Proctor and Gamble, who delivered 1,248 Pampers nappies to her house - free of charge.

Pampers send Emily Amos and her son a print of the graphic on the nappies when they were delivered to them in Fakenham - Credit: Emily Amos

It came after her autistic, seven-year-old son struggled to adjust to a change of design.

Miss Amos contacted Proctor and Gamble, who apologised and were keen to help out.

A company director drove from Manchester to personally drop off the delivery on Easter Sunday, while Pampers also sent a print of the nappy design.

Pampers also send a letter to Miss Amos and her son when they delivered the nappies to them in Fakenham - Credit: Emily Amos

“I thought 'I am not going to get anywhere with this', but I thought it was worth a try,” said Miss Amos.

“Eight days later they were contacting me to tell me they had 24 packs of 52.

“When they said they would send them I thought they would give them to a carrier and I would pay. But I did not pay a penny, which was so sweet of them.”