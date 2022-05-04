Mum's receives personal delivery of 1,200 nappies for autistic son
- Credit: Emily Amos
A mum has heaped praise on a company which went above and beyond to deliver nappies for her autistic son.
Emily Amos - who lives in Fakenham - has thanked Proctor and Gamble, who delivered 1,248 Pampers nappies to her house - free of charge.
It came after her autistic, seven-year-old son struggled to adjust to a change of design.
Miss Amos contacted Proctor and Gamble, who apologised and were keen to help out.
A company director drove from Manchester to personally drop off the delivery on Easter Sunday, while Pampers also sent a print of the nappy design.
“I thought 'I am not going to get anywhere with this', but I thought it was worth a try,” said Miss Amos.
“Eight days later they were contacting me to tell me they had 24 packs of 52.
Most Read
- 1 Five men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and equipping for a burglary
- 2 Mum's receives personal delivery of 1,200 nappies for autistic son
- 3 See inside family home with outdoor swimming pool on sale for £750k
- 4 From tyres to Guinea pigs: Litter picker disgusted at rubbish on A148
- 5 Drink driver caught trying to tow car after crash
- 6 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
- 7 Mum's pride as son raises money for Ukraine with car washes
- 8 Estate bringing back Feast in the Park with local street food traders
- 9 Revealed: The cheapest streets to buy a property in Norfolk
- 10 Biker who died in crash near Fakenham named
“When they said they would send them I thought they would give them to a carrier and I would pay. But I did not pay a penny, which was so sweet of them.”