Fakenham Times > News

Mum's receives personal delivery of 1,200 nappies for autistic son

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:50 PM May 4, 2022
Emily Amos from Fakenham has thanked Proctor and Gamble who delivered 1248 free Pamper's nappies

Emily Amos from Fakenham has thanked Proctor and Gamble who delivered 1248 free Pamper's nappies to her and her son - Credit: Emily Amos

A mum has heaped praise on a company which went above and beyond to deliver nappies for her autistic son.  

Emily Amos - who lives in Fakenham - has thanked Proctor and Gamble, who delivered 1,248 Pampers nappies to her house - free of charge. 

Pampers send Emily Amos and her son a print of the graphic on the nappies when they were delivered to them in Fakenham

Pampers send Emily Amos and her son a print of the graphic on the nappies when they were delivered to them in Fakenham - Credit: Emily Amos

It came after her autistic, seven-year-old son struggled to adjust to a change of design. 

Miss Amos contacted Proctor and Gamble, who apologised and were keen to help out. 

A company director drove from Manchester to personally drop off the delivery on Easter Sunday, while Pampers also sent a print of the nappy design. 

Pampers also send a letter to Miss Amos and her son when they delivered the nappies to them in Fakenham

Pampers also send a letter to Miss Amos and her son when they delivered the nappies to them in Fakenham - Credit: Emily Amos

“I thought 'I am not going to get anywhere with this', but I thought it was worth a try,” said Miss Amos. 

“Eight days later they were contacting me to tell me they had 24 packs of 52. 

“When they said they would send them I thought they would give them to a carrier and I would pay. But I did not pay a penny, which was so sweet of them.”

