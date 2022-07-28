Norfolk nature reserve plays host to national conference

A Norfolk nature reserve hosted a national conference with the aim of connecting more people with nature.

Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, was chosen as the venue for the Eco Attractions Group’s annual conference on June 28 and 29.

It was the first time the 14 participating groups had come together in person since 2019 due to coronavirus restrictions.

The representatives from the 14 Eco Attractions spent time looking at Pensthorpe's work - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

The organisation is a collaborative alliance of like-minded, leading UK visitor attractions, who share the common goals of wanting to connect people with the natural world and creating a more sustainable future.

The group includes Norfolk's own Holkham Estate, whose representatives co-hosted the event.

Other groups to attend included big names such as Kew Gardens, The Eden Project and The Living Rainforest, as well as more hidden games like Earth Trust, The Centre for Alternative Technology and Wildwood Trust.

This year’s conference encouraged the sharing of knowledge and resources, with a focus on pollination.

Members of the Pensthorpe team also gave tours of the reserve, showcasing the species it protects, while also sharing valuable information on its conservation trust.

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe, said: “It was a special opportunity to welcome this very important organisation to Pensthorpe for the conference and its annual general meeting.

“It is a huge honour to highlight the work that we have been doing, particularly in the conservation trust and the important contribution that it makes to the natural world.”

Sue Penlington, Holkham Estate's sustainability and learning manager, added: "It was fantastic to co-host this event with Pensthorpe and showcase the brilliant work that’s being undertaken in Norfolk.

Sue Penlington, Holkham sustainability and learning manager

“We’re all at different stages on our journey to become more environmentally friendly and meet our respective sustainability goals, so it was great to share learnings and inspire each other ahead of another busy summer.”

Emma Alesworth, executive director at Eco Attractions, said, “It is more important than ever to inspire people, through adventure and curiosity, to develop a deeper connection with nature if we want to build a more sustainable world.”