How Norfolk reserves are dealing with UK's 'worst-ever bird flu outbreak'

As tighter restrictions are enforced for poultry keepers across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex in a bid to halt a worrying rise in bird flu cases, we spoke to nature reserves in Fakenham about how it is affecting them...

This year has seen the UK in the grip of its worst-ever bird flu outbreak, with more than 150 confirmed cases - which has caused major concern for the region's poultry industry, and also for its wild bird colonies.

The regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex to follow strict biosecurity rules including disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with captive birds.

Fakenham’s two reserves, the Hawk and Owl Trust at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve and Pensthorpe - are both home to a large variety of birds.

Earlier this year, Pensthorpe was forced to close to visitors for a few days after a case of bird flu was confirmed back in February.

A spokesman for the nature reserve said they were devastated to lose a number of birds to avian flu, and said as a reserve open to the public, they have to balance its visitors' enjoyment with the protection of its birds.

“We work closely with our veterinary consultants on an agreed set of procedures which we have established to reduce the risk of Avian Influenza to our captive birds, our experienced wardens also actively monitor sick wild birds and any wild bird deaths.”

In Sculthorpe, the concern is there, according to Nigel Middleton, the warden of the reserve, but he said there is not a lot they can do.

“Whilst we are obviously concerned, there is little that can be done to actively protect birds on the reserve,” Mr Middleton said.

“They are not enclosed in cages, but free to come and go as they please.

“Birds of prey live solitary lives, so are less susceptible to infection from avian flu. Unlike shorebirds and waders, they do not congregate in great numbers causing the disease to spread amongst a flock.

“The bigger risk for birds of prey occurs if they pick up infected carrion.”

Poultry keepers and members of the public should report dead wild birds to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and keepers should report suspicion of disease to APHA on 03000 200 301.

For full details on the requirements and boundaries of the AIPZ, see www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu