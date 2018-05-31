Norfolk town first to trial new postal service

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20.

A market town will become the first place in the country to trial a new postal service.

Miller's walk on a busy lunchtime

The Post Office confirmed it was moving forward with a "pop up" service in Fakenham, which has been without a post office since January 20, after the closure of Martin's newsagents in Millers Walk.

Fakenham will be the first of five locations in the country to have this "temporary solution".

This new service will open at the former Thomas Cook building in Millers Walk. It will be named Millers Walk post office, rather than Fakenham, as a permanent location is still being scouted.

However, the post office will be unable to open every day from Monday to Saturday, with full times yet to be confirmed.

Fakenham town mayor, Gilly Foortse.

The pop up will offer improved services to the town, including gas and electric top-ups.

Fakenham's mayor Gilly Foortse said: "It was with great relief that the town council received confirmation that the Post Office will shortly be reopening.

"This has been a difficult and concerning few weeks for residents and businesses in our town and surrounding villages. Along with county and district councillors and our local MP, the town council has been working tirelessly to ensure that this vital service is restored."

Yvonne Doy, who has worked for Martins since 2013, said: "Me and my colleagues are really excited to be able to get stuck back in again doing the job we know and love and it will be great to be able to assist the community again.

"I'm extremely impressed with the turnaround of this temporary facility and Fakenham's residents should be extremely proud of themselves for not letting their Post Office go without a fight."

Trish Bullock, from Bircham said: "I'll believe it when I see it!"

Justin Grove from Walsingham said: "Seems strange that the one day a week people might finish early, it's going to be closed!"

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We are finalising plans to open a pop-up Post Office at the former Thomas Cook building at 1 Millers Walk in the next few days.

"Whilst arrangements are being finalised we can confirm that the temporary mobile Post Office will still operate this Thursday (27 February) in the Market Square from 1-4 pm."