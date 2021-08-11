Fakenham panto returns and here's how you can play your part

Published: 5:30 AM August 11, 2021

Cast of Jack and The Beanstalk for FADLOS's panto back in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Panto is returning to Fakenham for the first time since 2019, and oh yes you can play your part.

The Fakenham & District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are gearing up for their performance of Aladdin this December. Every single role, apart from the dame, is up for grabs when they host open auditions for the family classic at the town’s community centre on Wednesday, September 1.

Auditions for children aged between 7 and 13 will be held between 6pm and 7.15pm, with the adult auditions following between 7.30pm & 9.30pm: these are open to anyone aged 14 and over.

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) raised the curtain on 2019 with some exciting news following its last production. Picture: FADLOS - Credit: Archant

Peter Blakeley, a committee member for FADLOS, said: “It will be a great show, it's one of the funniest scripts we've ever read. With slapstick for the kids and the famous panto double entendres for adults.

“It will be packed with familiar songs for all ages.

“We are raring to go, people just love to do it and it's a case of 14-week rehearsals, twice a week but the process is thrilling, there is nothing like putting on a show.

“We would love to get loads of fresh faces on stage and I’m sure there are people in the area who would love to get back to do what they love most.”

The show is being directed by Lucy Ferris, who directed the award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. - Credit: Archant

The production means FADLOS keep up their impressive run of shows, having hosted a production in the town every year since 1967, with last year’s Chicago being held despite the difficult circumstances.

The show is being directed by Lucy Ferris, who returns to the helm for the first time since directing the award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

It will also mark the return of legendary Norfolk Dame, Ben Francis, who will take to the stage for the first time since early 2019.

FADLOS' performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang back in 2019 - Credit: Archant

The director and her team will review auditions, they will recruit whoever they feel suits the role best.

Aladdin will run for five consecutive evenings from Tuesday, December 7, and there will also be an afternoon matinee on Saturday, December 11.

If you are unable to attend but would like to be considered for a role, please contact FADLOS via info@fadlos.co.uk