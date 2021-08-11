Fakenham panto returns and here's how you can play your part
- Credit: Archant
Panto is returning to Fakenham for the first time since 2019, and oh yes you can play your part.
The Fakenham & District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are gearing up for their performance of Aladdin this December. Every single role, apart from the dame, is up for grabs when they host open auditions for the family classic at the town’s community centre on Wednesday, September 1.
Auditions for children aged between 7 and 13 will be held between 6pm and 7.15pm, with the adult auditions following between 7.30pm & 9.30pm: these are open to anyone aged 14 and over.
Peter Blakeley, a committee member for FADLOS, said: “It will be a great show, it's one of the funniest scripts we've ever read. With slapstick for the kids and the famous panto double entendres for adults.
“It will be packed with familiar songs for all ages.
You may also want to watch:
“We are raring to go, people just love to do it and it's a case of 14-week rehearsals, twice a week but the process is thrilling, there is nothing like putting on a show.
“We would love to get loads of fresh faces on stage and I’m sure there are people in the area who would love to get back to do what they love most.”
Most Read
- 1 Elsie, five, receives hundreds of birthday cards and presents
- 2 Water pipe issue raised about two weeks before it burst, resident claims
- 3 Affordable housing crisis in focus as two homes are opened
- 4 A Level results 2021: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney
- 5 New homes plan could swell size of village by about 20pc
- 6 Village plans first ever dog show to benefit playground
- 7 First look at adventure trail ahead of opening
- 8 Care for much-loved mum inspires charity cycle
- 9 Mum left overwhelmed as daughter's Disneyland dream becomes reality
- 10 Wurlitzer maestro celebrates 40th season after banishing lockdown doubts
The production means FADLOS keep up their impressive run of shows, having hosted a production in the town every year since 1967, with last year’s Chicago being held despite the difficult circumstances.
The show is being directed by Lucy Ferris, who returns to the helm for the first time since directing the award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
It will also mark the return of legendary Norfolk Dame, Ben Francis, who will take to the stage for the first time since early 2019.
The director and her team will review auditions, they will recruit whoever they feel suits the role best.
Aladdin will run for five consecutive evenings from Tuesday, December 7, and there will also be an afternoon matinee on Saturday, December 11.
If you are unable to attend but would like to be considered for a role, please contact FADLOS via info@fadlos.co.uk