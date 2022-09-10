Market town church announce commemoration service for Queen Elizabeth II

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer - Credit: Matthew Farmer

A market town church has announced how people can pay tribute to the Queen following her death.

Fakenham Parish Church has announced it will be open from 9am to 5pm every day until the day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral for condolences and prayers.

There is a book of condolence at the Lady Chapel inside the church, and there will be a commemoration service at 10am on Sunday, September 11 to mark the death of Her Majesty.

Roger Burbidge, a churchwarden at Fakenham, said: “The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II brings immense sadness to us.

“We praise God for her long and faithful life of service, and our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King and the whole of the Royal Family.”

He added that flowers may be left outside the church around the tree in front of the main door or at the railings - but has asked people not to leave them inside.

Fakenham Town Council also announced a book of condolence has been opened at the Fakenham Connect building in reception - and floral tributes can be laid at the War Memorial in the marketplace.