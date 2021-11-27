Your Say: You can only visit one place in Norfolk - where would you go?

We asked people in Fakenham where they would go if they could only visit one place in Norfolk - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Imagine if, by some cruel twist of fate, you could only visit one place in Norfolk (apart from your hometown) for the rest of your life.

Where would be your chosen destination?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham that very question.

Linda Buller, 55, from Fakenham, said: “I think it is going to have to be the Pinewoods on Wells beach. Even if it is packed out, it is a quiet, peaceful and beautiful place.”

Joan Bell, 72, from Fakenham, said: “I have not got a favourite. Everywhere you go in Norfolk has something special about it. There is always something unique going on or happening everywhere you go.”

Jennifer Allkins, 75, from Fakenham, said: “Wells because I just love it and my family loves it. It is quirky and unique.”

Kevin Allcock, 58, from Fakenham, said: "Sheringham, in particular Sheringham Park - the peace and quiet of it. Even if there are a lot of people around you, you are never in a crowd."

Roger Burbridge, 78, from Fakenham, said: “I am happy in Fakenham. The people are friendly, it is a nice place and there is most of what you need here with the shops.”

Joy Elkins, 76, from Fakenham, said: “Somewhere on the coast - I would say Cley. The wildlife and the sea birds are wonderful. It is just my favourite, and watching the wildlife there is a huge passion of mine.”