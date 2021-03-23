Pharmacy team putting lockdown walks to the test in trek

Published: 11:37 AM March 23, 2021

Staff at a Norfolk pharmacy are looking to put their lockdown walks to the test.

The team at Fakenham pharmacy are planning to take part in TREK24, walking a 24 mile route in Holkham to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Lucy Kinsley, who works at the pharmacy, floated the idea when out walking with a colleague. Now, the whole team is planning the walk on Sunday, September 12.

“We are quite excited,” she said.

“It’s a bit of a challenge, some of us exercise and some don’t but it will be nice for team spirit.

“We are like a family now because we have spent so much time together this last year.

“We are all excited about it, it's something to look forward to, and we all want to get a bit fitter.”

All the staff are taking part, but there will be someone at the pharmacy on the day.

You can donate to their trek here.