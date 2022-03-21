Photographer raises hundreds for Ukraine appeal with sunflower prints

Keith Osborn sold A4 prints of sunflowers for £10, with all proceeds going to Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Crisis Appeal. - Credit: Keith Osborn

A Fakenham photographer has raised more than £700 through his sunflower print fundraising.

Keith Osborn has been selling A4 prints of sunflowers for £10 over the past three weeks, with all proceeds going to Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Crisis Appeal. He sold 22 prints, but thanks to one large and generous donation, he raised £705.

Mr Osborn chose the sunflower as it is Ukraine's national flower.

One of the two sunflower pints Keith Osborn sold to raise money for Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Crisis Appeal. - Credit: Keith Osborn

He did not take off post and printing costs like originally planned, so every penny paid by everyone is going straight to DEC’s work.

“I’m very pleased with how it went - I may do something similar again, but I hope it is not necessary, but the situation is desperately sad,” Mr Osborn said.

“It's been a very small effort on my part, but there was a brilliant response to it by people. It feels good to help, but I'm deeply sad that it was necessary.”