Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Photographer raises hundreds for Ukraine appeal with sunflower prints

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:30 AM March 21, 2022
Keith Osborn is selling A4 prints of sunflowers with all proceeds going to British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Keith Osborn sold A4 prints of sunflowers for £10, with all proceeds going to Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Crisis Appeal. - Credit: Keith Osborn

A Fakenham photographer has raised more than £700 through his sunflower print fundraising.

Keith Osborn has been selling A4 prints of sunflowers for £10 over the past three weeks, with all proceeds going to Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Crisis Appeal. He sold 22 prints, but thanks to one large and generous donation, he raised £705.

Mr Osborn chose the sunflower as it is Ukraine's national flower.

One of the two sunflower pints Keith Osborn is selling to raise money for British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

One of the two sunflower pints Keith Osborn sold to raise money for Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Crisis Appeal. - Credit: Keith Osborn

He did not take off post and printing costs like originally planned, so every penny paid by everyone is going straight to DEC’s work.

“I’m very pleased with how it went - I may do something similar again, but I hope it is not necessary, but the situation is desperately sad,” Mr Osborn said.

“It's been a very small effort on my part, but there was a brilliant response to it by people. It feels good to help, but I'm deeply sad that it was necessary.”

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The Melton Constable Trust and Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) with help from council and councillors have prevented Gatley Bridge

Hopes to reconnect railway line survive as bridge works scrapped

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Anita Allen, right, back office clerk, and Dana Thurston, cashier, celebrate HSBC's 100th birthday i

100 not out - Fakenham bank celebrates century in original home

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
councillors and contractors outside Stearman’s Yard car park toliets.

Video

WATCH: Wells toilet demolished as new loos on the way

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The building on Norwich Street, by Newman's yard.

Council obtain quote to make property 'more cosmetically presentable'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon