Wildlife photographer has work recognised on international stage

Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. Picture Barry Kettell BAKETTELL

A Fakenham photographer had his work entered into an international competition

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. This photo of Arctic Terns was one of them. Picture Barry Kettell Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. This photo of Arctic Terns was one of them. Picture Barry Kettell

A Fakenham photographer is getting his work recognised on the international stage.

Barry Kettell grew up with a passion for photography, fascinated with the wildlife in Norfolk.

But after years running his own business, retirement has allowed him to follow his passion. He joined the Brancaster Camera Club which improved his skills and built up his confidence. Mr Kettell said: "Living around here there is tons of wildlife and since I had the time to follow it, getting into photography was the obvious direction."

Mr Kettell became one of the standout figures, winning the club's annual competition multiple times. From goldcrest birds to church ruins and Lancaster bombers, Barry has taken thousands of photos.

Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. This photo of a Barn Owl was one of them. Picture Barry Kettell Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. This photo of a Barn Owl was one of them. Picture Barry Kettell

You may also want to watch:

But, it was this year's victory that got Barry competing on an international level. While out taking photos of puffins at Farne Islands in Northumberland he saw two Arctic terns 'performing'.

After taking the photos, Barry knew he was onto something: "Wildlife is so unpredictable. But that makes it easier to know when you have something really strong.

"I have spent up to 40 hours over several days trying to take photos. I cannot describe the satisfaction after all that time in one spot, being frozen through and then finally getting the shot."

Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. Picture Barry Kettell Fakenham photographer, Barry Kettell had a couple photos commended at the international bird photography competition. Picture Barry Kettell

His tern photo won him the club competition, and his fellow members talked Barry into entering the Photography Alliance of Great Britain, East Anglia exhibition. The photo was displayed alongside another of his images.

With such a positive reception to his work, Mr Kettell joined the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photography, which runs the International Bird Photography Competition. He entered both his photos, and although he did not win, his work was highly commended.

When asked what is next, Mr Kettell said he was happy to just carry on as normal. But he aims to get some pictures of 'boxing' hares.

And although he might be internationally recognised, Mr Kettell said he lacked the 'confidence' to be anyone's wedding photographer.