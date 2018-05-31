Closure of town's post office brought forward

The closure of Martin's and the accompanying post office on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, has been brought forward. Picture: Archant Archant

The closing date of a town's post office has been brought forward by almost two weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miller's Walk in Fakenham, where Martin's newsagent and the accompanying post office are set to close. Picture: Archant Miller's Walk in Fakenham, where Martin's newsagent and the accompanying post office are set to close. Picture: Archant

Martin's newsagent and the post office within on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, had originally been scheduled to shut on January 31.

But Post Office has now confirmed its closing date has been moved to January 20, potentially leaving the town without a branch sooner than expected.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that the present retail operator has given us notice they are leaving the Miller's Walk premises on January 20."

News of Martin's' closure was first revealed in August last year, when McColl's Retail Group confirmed a decision had been taken not to renew its lease of the premises.

McColl's agreed to continue operating the store and post office until early 2020 - beyond its notice period - and said support would be provided for staff.

You may also want to watch:

Two months later, a Post Office representative reassured the town council it was looking to maintain services in Fakenham, while the company said an "interested party" wanted to operate the branch at the current location.

However, with less than three weeks to go until the revised closure date, it remains unclear whether the town will have a post office after January 20 and a break in service looks a strong possibility.

Miller's Walk in Fakenham, where Martin's newsagent and the accompanying post office are set to close. Picture: Archant Miller's Walk in Fakenham, where Martin's newsagent and the accompanying post office are set to close. Picture: Archant

Existing staff have meanwhile been kept in the dark as to when or where a new post office will open in the town - if at all.

The Post Office spokesman added: "Customers should be assured that we are committed to maintaining a Post Office service in Fakenham and will work hard to deliver this.

"We are currently assessing options to maintain service while we work to identify a permanent solution to sustain vital Post Offices services - from every day banking to a wide range of postal services - for the local community."

Any retailers or business owners interested in running the Miller's Walk post office and incorporating it into their business should ring 0333 345 5560 and choose option two.

Alternatively you can email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or visit runapostoffice.co.uk where the final date for applications is listed as May 28, 2020.