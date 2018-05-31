Plans for town's new post office still unclear

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20. Picture: Archant Archant

It is just over a month since the closure of Fakenham's post office, and hopes over a new temporary location have been dashed.

The town has been without a post office since Monday, January 20, after the closure of Martin's newsagents in Millers Walk.

At Tuesday night's town council meeting, North Norfolk District councillor, John Rest said that the Mccolls on Bridge Street could be the possible location for the temporary post office. He said that this came from conversations with colleague and sounded like the most logical location.

But, when asked about this, a spokesperson for Mccolls said: "I'm not sure where that information came from, as there is no intent to set up a temporary post office in the Bridge Street store."

Mr Rest said: "We are none the wiser because the post office are not confirming - so there will be a lot of speculation.

When asked, a post office spokesperson said: "We are finalising arrangements and we hope to provide an update in the next couple of days."