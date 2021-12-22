'Makes it worthwhile' - Postal worker Pat moved to tears by flood of gifts

Pat, who works at the pop-up Post Office in Fakenham, emotional as local people and businesses deliver gifts. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A post office worker who has kept a town's service going single-handedly was reduced to tears after being given a raft of Christmas gifts.

Pat, who works in the market town branch in Miller’s Walk, was visited by Fakenham’s three wise women on Wednesday - Mayor Gilly Foortse, Gatsby’s barber owner, Carol McCubbin, and Ostrich Concierge manager, Teresa Haughey - who came bearing gifts on behalf of town members and businesses.

The idea originated from Pauline Hicks, the First Focus assistant manager.

Her post on Facebook snowballed into seeing a generous donation made from a collection in the Bridge Street barbers, a food hamper from The Ostrich, a bouquet of flowers from the town council, and a big bottle of fizz from The Running Horse pub.

“Thank you to everybody,” Pat said.

“This does make all the hours when I’ve come in at seven or eight o’clock in the morning to get everything ready, or stay late to make sure things are ready for the next day, it makes it all worthwhile.

“It's nice to be appreciated.”

The post office team leader, who has been working single-handedly in the branch since January this year, has worked at the post office for the last ten years.

After the previous post office was closed down and she was made redundant, the staff member who was running the new ‘pop-up’ service asked her if she wanted to carry on.

Other items were also donated to Pat, as customers have given their little tokens of thanks, such as a Greggs gift card, or boxes of chocolates.

“The town is immensely grateful for Pat, and thank her for battling through and providing the town with this vital service,” said Mrs Foortse.

Mrs McCubbin added: “She’s worked tirelessly to make sure every parcel and Christmas card has been delivered all on her own and we’re all super proud of her, and wanted to show just a small amount of appreciation.”

“She has been an absolute saint for me this past month, and I cannot thank her enough,” Ms Haughey said.

Pat wanted to wish everyone in Fakenham a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.