Town's much-loved posties come to the aid of men in distress
Two Fakenham posties have been overwhelmed by the reaction of their community following their selfless acts in two separate incidents.
Stephanie Sizeland and Benjamin Bird were both on delivery rounds last week in Fakenham when they discovered two men in distress.
Miss Sizeland was out on duty in torrential rain on Sunday, September 19 when she came to the aid of a gentleman who had fallen off his bike in Little Snoring at around 4:30pm.
The 26-year-old saw him waving her down for help.
Despite the rain, she stayed with him for nearly three hours until the emergency services arrived.
Not to be outdone, Stephanie's fiancé Mr Bird was on deliveries on Friday, September 17 where he came to the aid of a gentleman. The man walked towards the 28-year-old and collapsed and fell unconscious, outside Saxon Way, close to the doctor’s surgery around 9am.
He helped him into the surgery.
Their actions were posted on the town's Facebook page, and the pair received a flood of thankful messages.
“We are both overwhelmed with how kind and grateful people can be, it’s nice to show others that helping and doing good things have their rewards,” Miss Sizeland said.
“I’d hope anyone would take the time to help someone in need, you never know when you're going to need help yourself.
"I’m glad we were both there to offer our help and could get the help these two gentlemen needed."
They said that the gentleman in Little Snoring is recovering well, after suffering some minor internal bleeding in his leg but he is home and on the mend. However, they aren’t too sure of how the gentleman is doing that Mr Bird helped.
The pair who have been working for Royal Mail for a combined ten and a half years says that it is not much of a big deal.
Miss Sizeland said: “As posties, we are sometimes the only person some people see in the entire week and we have nearly all come across a situation where we've been needed to help someone in need.
"It's a part of the job I love because I feel like I'm making a big difference in such a vital role, especially during the pandemic.”