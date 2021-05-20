'The players deserve it' - Promotion confirmed for Fakenham Town

Published: 11:13 AM May 20, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM May 20, 2021

Fakenham FC celebrating their second goal aganist progressing to the fourth round of the FA vase as they beat MK Irish. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

There will be more local derbies on the horizon for Fakenham Town, after the Ghosts' promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division was confirmed.

Andy Cunningham's side were unbeaten and top of the league when the non-league season was cut off by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But is now confirmed they will start the new campaign the next step up in the English football ladder - reward for their untainted record of nine wins and two draws from 11.

The season also saw them go further in the FA Vase than they ever had before.

The Ghosts’ promotion will see them competing in more local derbies, with games against Mildenhall, Lakenheath, Swaffham, and Wroxham on the horizon when the new season kicks off later this year.

First team manager of Fakenham Football Club, Andy Cunningham - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

First team manager Cunningham, said: “It is fantastic news for all the players, staff, volunteers, supporters and the community in general.

“The players deserve it, they have done the very thing asked of them and more, over the last two years, and it’s just rewards for their loyalty and hard work.”

“It’s the goal we had been working towards for the last two, broken seasons, and it’s great to achieve it. The (FA) vase run was good, but the league was always our priority.”

The teams in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: The FA

The Ghosts are one of 110 clubs at Steps 5 to 7 to 'upwardly move' in restructuring across the non-league game.

Cunningham said the promotion forms as part of the plan, as Fakenham looks to establish itself in the higher division.

“We have a five-year plan we are working on, and obviously some of that will be aspirational,” he said.

Fakenham celebrate after their first-round FA Vase win over Crawley Green back in October. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer

“We are in a good place on and off the field as a club, and we just need to continue building sensibly to ensure we are sustainable, whilst remaining competitive.

“On the field, we will look to consolidate next season then go from there.

“The club is in a good position currently so we are all very positive about the future.”

Fans will be able to celebrate the promotion with the team as they can return to Fakenham Town's ground to watch The Ghosts in a friendly against Wisbech Town for May 22.

Fans will be able to celebrate the promotion with the team as they can return to Fakenham Town's ground to watch The Ghost in a friendly against Wisbech Town. - Credit: Alan Raymond Palmer



