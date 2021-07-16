Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'He shouldn't be getting abuse' - Fakenham pubs react to landlord's vax stance

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:23 AM July 16, 2021   
Pubs in Fakenham have reacted to Phil Cutter's vaccine policy at his pub in Norwich.

Pubs in Fakenham have reacted to Phil Cutter's vaccine policy at his pub in Norwich.

After a Norwich pub said they would introduce a new policy of no entry for unvaccinated people, and the subsequent reaction to it, are Fakenham pubs thinking of introducing something similar?

Phil Cutter, landlord at The Murderers in Timberhill said punters will need to have had a vaccine within a minimum period of two weeks or they will not be allowed in.

Since he announced this, it has divided opinion across our county. Some people have supported the idea, whilst others have strongly opposed it, even saying they hope the business goes bust as a result.

Owner of Fakenham Conservative Club, Jimmy Hood.

Owner of Fakenham Conservative Club, Jimmy Hood, thinks the reaction to Mr Cutter's policy has been harsh.

Jimmy Hood, owner of Fakenham Conservative Club, said he will not be introducing a similar scheme for his pub.

“There are a few people in here who have not had the jab, but I’m not really fussed about it,” he said.

“I think it is up to people to decide whether or not to come here, vaccinated or unvaccinated. I will leave that up to my customers, but I certainly won’t be enforcing a vaccine only entry or covid passport here.”

Fakenham Conservative Club

Fakenham Conservative Club

He added that we must respect landlords and their choices, but he believes ``it is harsh for people to say they want him to go out of business or lose his trade.”

At the Sculthorpe Aviator, Cara Green, co-owner of the pub, echoed Mr Hood's concern over the response to The Murders policy.

“It's his decision to do this and it is entirely up to him, he shouldn't be getting abuse from it,” she said.

Co-owner of the Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham, Cara Green. Picture: Cara Green

Co-owner of the Sculthorpe Aviator in Fakenham, Cara Green, said Mr Cutter should not get abuse for his policy

“This industry has found it hard enough as it is.”

She also said the pub won’t be adopting the passport scheme as she feels it could be discrimination: “I feel it would be singling out the younger people who haven't had the opportunity to have had their second jab which isn’t fair.

“Also, the people that are unable to have it due to allergies or other reasons. I feel it could be a form of discrimination that I would rather not be part of.”

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich Inn. Picture: Teresa Haughey,

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich Inn.

Teresa Haughey, managing director at The Ostrich Inn, was another landlord feeling sympathy for Mr Cutter.

“I completely feel for Phil, he has made a decision based on his own personal circumstances,” she said.

“The hospitality industry has taken such a hit, and again his pub having to close for another ten days is a massive blow.  

“People are always ready to make judgements on these decisions, but they are not walking in the person’s shoes or paying the persons bills.

The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake.

“People are free to make their own personal choices, whether they are vaccinated, or if a landlord makes a decision not to allow them into his pub.”

Like other pubs in this area, she will not be banning unvaccinated people. However, she said that ‘could change down the line.’ 

