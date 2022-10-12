Fakenham pubs report mixed fortunes ahead of Thursford

With four weeks to go before Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns many pubs in the Fakenham area are hoping to see a boom in business - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular/Danielle Booden/Ian Burt

With four weeks to go before Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns many pubs in the area are hoping to see a boom in business as thousands head for the festive showing.

However, some pubs in the area are saying that bookings are down from last year, whilst others have not seen the spike they were hoping for.

Many of them are facing quick turnarounds, as people use these businesses as pit stops to eat before heading to the spectacular - with some pubs changing their opening hours to accommodate the show times.

Alie Hannam, the landlady at The Crown in Fakenham said she already has coaches of 30 people booked in for lunches before they head to the show.

However, she does believe that this year is quieter.

“I think people are being more careful with their money this year,” she said.

“I’m not sure if people are skipping meals altogether, as I only know that my own bookings are down.

“But, any function is always a help, especially to a small independent business like mine.”

Nicky Brooks, manager of the Three Horseshoes in Briston, said it is hard to compare, given last year was the first year of taking Thursford bookings.

However, like Ms Hannam, she has seen her bookings down from 2021: “We are not as busy as we would like, we have some reservations, but not as many as last year.

“A lot of the people stick to their guns and go where they normally go. It will take some time to get us out there as a venue of choice.”

“We did have late bookings last year, so I could be being a little bit negative.

“The pub did have a lot of cancellations when Thursford had to cancel shows due to the covid outbreak. But, Thursford in general does make up a big percentage of our business at this time of year.

“I’m not feeling optimistic at the moment, just the way people are going, people do not seem to be spending money due to the inflation of everything.”

For the Sculthorpe Mill, like the Three Horseshoes, last year was their first year of Thursford bookings.

2021 saw a lot of late bookings, and as a result, the pub is opening slightly earlier for the shows.

Siobhan Peyton, co-owner of Sculthorpe Mill, said the show provides vital trade in an otherwise quiet month.

“Last year we opened too late, this year we are open at 5pm to accommodate pre-theatre guests, so we can get people before their shows. We reacted too slowly last year, but are advertising and promoting it a bit more than before.

“November, in between half term and Christmas, is normally quiet," she said.

"We are busy with people coming out after the summer holidays, but then November can be a bit challenging, but we also have the horse races which are beneficial to us, helping to bring more people in,” she said.

“It is great how local businesses and trade support one another like this."

She added that while the trade is hugely helpful, it is not something they heavily rely on: “It gets more people through the door, and that will count for something. I do not think it will be impactful, but it will be a help.

“It is not what we depend on, but it is a nice addition in a challenging month.”

Dave Green, general manager of the Ostrich Inn at South Creake, is also looking ahead to the pub’s second Thursford.

Like other venues, the inn has been listed on Thursford’s website as a place nearby that people can visit before or after the show, which means it is changing its hours to accommodate the demand.

“We are extending our kitchen hours to offer pre-performance dining at the Ostrich as well as our normal dining hours,” he said.

“We already have both accommodation and meal bookings from customers attending the Christmas spectacular - and we are looking forward to a busy Christmas season.”

Sue Hill, the landlady at the Blue Boar Inn at Great Ryburgh is experiencing her first Thursford.

She is hoping that this will provide a chance to get some momentum heading into the festive period: “We have got some bookings in for Thursford, and we are always promoting a pre-Thursford dinner, which we hope to get some people in for.

“The bookings are okay, it could be better, but it could always be better.

“I do not know how it compares to other years, as this is our first. We are hoping for a good one.

“It is the stepping stone into Christmas, and it is important to get momentum - we are feeling positive ahead of the festive period, we have some large bookings, and Christmas Day bookings."