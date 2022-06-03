'Really busy' - Thousands enjoy town centre jubilee street party

Thousands of people flocked to Fakenham town centre to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.

As part of a series of jubilee events in the town a street party was held in the Market Place and Norwich Street between 12pm and 4pm on Friday.

(L-R) Linda Jennings, Suzie Sharp, Mark Campbell, Sonya Campbell and Ann Kerrsion from the Fakenham Events Committee which made Fakenham's street party possible - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

People bought their own tables, chairs and gazebos and enjoyed food and entertainment surrounded by patriotic bunting, which had been put up by the town's fire station crew.

The packed event, which saw the Fakenham Town band perform, was organised by the Fakenham Events Committee.

(L-R) Sandra Russell, Lily the dog, Elliott Martin and Trudi Martin celebrating the Jubilee in Fakenham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Susie Sharp, from the events committee, said: "There were a couple of thousand people here. It was really, really busy.

"We are really pleased with how it went."

Face painting in Fakenham marketplace for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

On Saturday June 4, the committee has arranged a family fun afternoon to take place at Millennium Park, from 2pm until 7pm.

A brass band play for the Queen's Jubilee street party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A beacon had been lit in the park on Thursday night.