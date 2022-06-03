'Really busy' - Thousands enjoy town centre jubilee street party
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Thousands of people flocked to Fakenham town centre to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.
As part of a series of jubilee events in the town a street party was held in the Market Place and Norwich Street between 12pm and 4pm on Friday.
People bought their own tables, chairs and gazebos and enjoyed food and entertainment surrounded by patriotic bunting, which had been put up by the town's fire station crew.
The packed event, which saw the Fakenham Town band perform, was organised by the Fakenham Events Committee.
Susie Sharp, from the events committee, said: "There were a couple of thousand people here. It was really, really busy.
"We are really pleased with how it went."
On Saturday June 4, the committee has arranged a family fun afternoon to take place at Millennium Park, from 2pm until 7pm.
A beacon had been lit in the park on Thursday night.