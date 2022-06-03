Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

'Really busy' - Thousands enjoy town centre jubilee street party

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:43 PM June 3, 2022
A 'royal family' enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Fakenham

People enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Fakenham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Thousands of people flocked to Fakenham town centre to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.

As part of a series of jubilee events in the town a street party was held in the Market Place and Norwich Street between 12pm and 4pm on Friday.

(L-R) Linda Jennings, Suzie Sharp, Mark Campbell, Sonya Campbell and Ann Kerrsion from the Fakenham

(L-R) Linda Jennings, Suzie Sharp, Mark Campbell, Sonya Campbell and Ann Kerrsion from the Fakenham Events Committee which made Fakenham's street party possible - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

People bought their own tables, chairs and gazebos and enjoyed food and entertainment surrounded by patriotic bunting, which had been put up by the town's fire station crew.

The packed event, which saw the Fakenham Town band perform, was organised by the Fakenham Events Committee.

(L-R) Sandra Russell, Lily the dog, Elliott Martin and Trudi Martin celebrating the Jubilee in Faken

(L-R) Sandra Russell, Lily the dog, Elliott Martin and Trudi Martin celebrating the Jubilee in Fakenham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Susie Sharp, from the events committee, said: "There were a couple of thousand people here. It was really, really busy.

"We are really pleased with how it went."

Face painting in Fakenham marketplace for the Queen's Jubilee

Face painting in Fakenham marketplace for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

On Saturday June 4, the committee has arranged a family fun afternoon to take place at Millennium Park, from 2pm until 7pm.

A brass band play in Fakenham Marketplace square for the Queen's Jubilee

A brass band play for the Queen's Jubilee street party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A beacon had been lit in the park on Thursday night.

(L-R) Rachel Stout, Chaz Harrison, Dan Stout, Olivia Bamford and Aliona Cushley celebrating the Quee

(L-R) Rachel Stout, Chaz Harrison, Dan Stout, Olivia Bamford and Aliona Cushley celebrating the Queen's Jubilee in Fakenham marketplace - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The Crown's landlord Alie Hannam with 17-year-old Kaiya Curucu, who has just been named head chef at the Fakenham pub

From pot washer to head chef: 17-year-old's remarkable rise to the top

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Pupils and adult bury the time capsule at Astley Primary School in Briston

Norfolk primary celebrate jubilee with time capsule

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ken Hobbs was issued a PCN issued by Civil Enforcement after parking at The Port of Wells car park in Wells

'It is a cash cow' - vicar's warning after being slapped with parking fine

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Mill in Hempton set for home conversion

Planning and Development

Dilapidated village mill in line for home conversion

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon