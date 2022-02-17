Fakenham racecourse abandons meeting in light of weather warning

Chief Executive & Clerk of Fakenham Racecourse David Hunter announced that they have abandoned its next race meeting in light of recent weather warnings. - Credit: Ian Burt

Fakenham racecourse has abandoned its next race meeting in light of recent weather warnings.

The course was set to hold a seven-race meeting on February 18, but with the amber weather warning in place across the UK because of Storm Eunice, they have called it off.

David Hunter, clerk of Fakenham Racecourse said: “Because of the storm we felt it was only right to cancel the race meeting.

“We have a duty of care to everyone who comes to Fakenham racecourse, with 70-80mph winds, it is just not right to race.

“We would have people and horses travelling from all over the country which would be dangerous and even if they get here it would be dangerous with the possibility of flying debris.

“This is unprecedented. In 25 years I've never had a meeting that has been affected by such strong winds.”

The next scheduled race meeting at Fakenham is on March 18.