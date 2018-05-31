Norfolk racecourse joins in the fight against food poverty

Racing at Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Fakenham Racecourse © Raymond Taylor

A Norfolk racecourse is using one of the most popular racing events of the year to fight food poverty.

Fakenham Racecourse is holding its race day on March 13 in aid of The Country Food Trust, the same day as the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Country Food Trust is a charity which feeds meals based on game meat to people in need, and has delivered more than 500,000 meals throughout the UK.

The charity, with the support of a number of Norfolk and East Anglian shoots, has delivered to food banks in Norwich, Ely, Cambridge and more.

The meet will feature six races, racing from Cheltenham, a gun dog retrieving display, and book signings from sporting artists.

There will be an opportunity to meet members of the charity to learn more about their work and how people could get involved.

Anyone who wishes to attend should contact Trudi Moulton at trudi@fakenhamracecourse.co.uk.