New deal will see every horse race at Fakenham shown on Racing TV

Meetings at Fakenham Racecourse will all be shown on Racing TV - Credit: Archant

Watching Norfolk's very best horse-racing action just got a whole lot easier.

Fakenham Racecourse has announced a new agreement with Racecourse Media Group (RGM), which runs Racing TV.

Racing action from Fakenham - Credit: Ian Burt

It means that, from May, all meetings held at the circuit will be broadcast on the subscription TV channel.

They had, until now, been shown on At The Races, run by Sky Sports Racing.

The racecourse has also become an RGM shareholder until the end of 2028.

David Hunter, chief executive and clerk of the course - Credit: Ian Burt

David Hunter, clerk of the course, said: "We are excited to be in partnership with many other like-minded, independent racecourses, alongside the larger independents.

"We have an excellent relationship with At The Races and Sky Sports Racing which goes back many years. However, my directors feel now is the right time to make a change.

“We believe joining RMG will ensure we can continue providing good-quality grassroots National Hunt racing with good prize money."

The first meeting under the new deal will take place on May 3.