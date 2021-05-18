Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham branch of Royal British Legion honour century

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:44 PM May 18, 2021   
Fakenham branch of Royal British Legion

From Left to Right Col. David James (Branch Chairman), Denys Winner (Vice-Chairman), Patrick Sheppard (Committee Member), Lord Charles Townshend (President), Philip Walker and Victor Ward (Vice-Presidents) - Credit: Daniel Joslin

The Fakenham branch of the Royal British Legion took part in national events to mark its centenary.

The RBL celebrated its 100 anniversary on May 15, and the Fakenham group laid a wreath at the town's war memorial to mark the moment of its founding.

At the same time, the national president and serving personnel laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in London.

The legion’s main focus of the year is the Poppy Appeal when the members and helpers work together to raise funds.

Daniel Joslin, who has been a member of the legion for over 40 years, served as branch secretary in Derbyshire, before he was appointed as the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire county secretary for three years before going to live abroad.

Four years ago he started working in Fakenham as the branch secretary.

He said: “I started simply to be able to assist past and present servicemen in need. It's all about service, not self which is what it is all about.”

Fakenham News

