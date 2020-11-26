Published: 7:13 PM November 26, 2020

An Indian restaurant owner has said he hopes there is "light at the end of the tunnel" after it was confirmed that Norfolk would be placed in tier two after lockdown ends.

The new restrictions mean the region is rated as being on high alert - areas with a "higher or rapidly rising level of infections".

While shops will reopen, households will not be able to mix indoors and pubs will only be able to open if operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a "substantial meal".

Owner of Fakenham Tandoori, Mujibur ‘Diego’ Rahman, said nothing changes with the introduction of tier two, as they continue to fight on.

“All businesses are struggling but we are all in the same boat,” he said

“We are just hoping for the best and hope for the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We just have to stay positive and keep going.

“We are fighting on still and we are keeping our head above the water to serve our locals and we appreciate everyone who uses us or has used us in these difficult times.”

Colin Jackson who owns the Tudor Tearooms in Fakenham said they will just have to ‘see what happens’. - Credit: Archant

Colin Jackson, who owns the Tudor Tearooms in Fakenham, said they will just have to "see what happens" as they can now reopen their business, rather than operating a takeaway.

“We just hope people still come out, we will open up and see what happens but we don’t know what will happen,” he said.

“We started running the takeaway for five days then three, and it has not been worth opening during lockdown but we had to do something, you cannot sit at home all the time.

“Hopefully we can keep going until the spring and survive this, spring trade will pick up and secure the future of our business.”

Norfolk County Council Councillor Tom FitzPatrick. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Norfolk County councillor for Fakenham Tom Fitzpatrick said he was hoping for the county to be in tier one.

“It’s been a testament to how people have been, but it is a warning that we need to keep it up and follow the guidelines and hopefully at the next assessment we will be taken down to tier one,” he said.

“It’s been a long slog but the people are still doing the right things. It's so important we keep up the work and follow the guidelines.”