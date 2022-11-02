Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Remembrance acts in market town to mark war heroes

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:55 AM November 2, 2022
Scenes from Fakenham Remembrance Service and parade on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from Fakenham Remembrance Service and parade on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Plans in Fakenham for people to mark remembrance for all those who died during wartime have been announced.

A remembrance parade will be held in the town on November 13, followed by a service in the town’s parish church.

The parade will assemble at  Queens Road Car Park at 2.15pm and march off at 2.40pm for the Act of Remembrance in the Market Place at 2.45pm. 

Detachments will salute the War Memorial as they pass it on the way to the Market Place.

Crowds gathered in Fakenham on Remembrance Day. Picture: Joshua Bates.

Crowds gathered in Fakenham on Remembrance Day. Picture: Joshua Bates. - Credit: Archant

The town will then fall silent at 3pm, as a mark of remembrance.

Those featured in the parade include emergency services, cadets, RAF Mildenhall, USAF Mildenhall, RAF Marham, town councillors, and the Royal British Legion.

The parade will now move off for the United Town Service in Fakenham Parish Church.

Fakenham Town Council will also gather around the war memorial on Friday, November 11 at 11am, as usual for a short Armistice Day memorial service.
 

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross with Ian Brown, curator of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre and historian Neil Storey

Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk museum

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Alie Hannam, landlady at The Crown at Fakenham, which is opening 12 hotel rooms

Fakenham pub offering free Christmas dinners to combat loneliness

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Fakenham Toolstation

Norfolk Toolstation worker up for store manager of the year award

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Raynham

Farm shop, restaurant and plant centre plan revealed for estate

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon