Remembrance acts in market town to mark war heroes

Scenes from Fakenham Remembrance Service and parade on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Plans in Fakenham for people to mark remembrance for all those who died during wartime have been announced.

A remembrance parade will be held in the town on November 13, followed by a service in the town’s parish church.

The parade will assemble at Queens Road Car Park at 2.15pm and march off at 2.40pm for the Act of Remembrance in the Market Place at 2.45pm.

Detachments will salute the War Memorial as they pass it on the way to the Market Place.

Crowds gathered in Fakenham on Remembrance Day. Picture: Joshua Bates. - Credit: Archant

The town will then fall silent at 3pm, as a mark of remembrance.

Those featured in the parade include emergency services, cadets, RAF Mildenhall, USAF Mildenhall, RAF Marham, town councillors, and the Royal British Legion.

The parade will now move off for the United Town Service in Fakenham Parish Church.

Fakenham Town Council will also gather around the war memorial on Friday, November 11 at 11am, as usual for a short Armistice Day memorial service.

