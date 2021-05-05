Litter pickers collect 60 bags of rubbish - and push council to do more

Published: 9:45 AM May 5, 2021

Almost 60 bags of rubbish were collected from across Fakenham. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

A man who organised a litter pick which swept up nearly 60 bags of rubbish says he hopes the volunteer effort will inspire a council into action on other areas.

Kyle Hastings from Fakenham arranged the May bank holiday litter pick, helped by fellow environmentally-minded volunteers.

They collected almost 60 bags of rubbish over the three days from across the town, including Rudham Stile Lane, Thorpland Road, Norwich Road, around the River Wensum and most of the bypass.

Kyle Hastings from Fakenham arranged the May bank holiday litter pick across the market town as he continues to clean up Fakenham. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

He said he hopes the show of community spirit will push the town council into action by providing more facilities for families.

“Our hopes on doing some community-based volunteer work is that the town council will start to listen to the people. We want new facilities for our children including a new play and skate park at Millennium Park,” he said.

"We really want to make sure the children's voices are heard and their needs are met and this is a perfect opportunity."

He and his volunteers collected almost 60 bags of rubbish over the three days. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

Mr Hastings raised the need for new facilities at the last full council meeting, with a response later coming on the council's Facebook page.

It said: “As a town council, our responsibilities and powers are relatively modest.

"However, we are working with North Norfolk District Council and the county council on a plan to greatly improve the sports facilities in the town, which will also benefit local villages and nearby communities.

He hopes the clean up inspires Fakenham Town Council to listen to residents' request to improve facilities in the town. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

“The council is responsible for Millennium Park and Trap Lane and already has plans to improve the play equipment which is in need of updating. Funding needs to be found, but this is in hand.”

Mr Hastings, also took part in an eight-man clean up at Bullock Hills on April 18 and collected 15 bin bags worth of litter.

They advertised the communal event as 'Tidy Up Fakenham', with almost 20 volunteers taking part over the space of three days.

“I feel happy and satisfied with the job we accomplished,” he said.

“The response from the town was very positive and a lot more people want to get involved on a more regular basis.

“My inspiration is making the town better for those who live here.”

He said that they, unfortunately, could not cover all the areas they wanted, but next time they are hoping more will get involved.