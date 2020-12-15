Carpenter's Christmas tractor a surprise hit in town
- Credit: Phoebe Vardigans
A self-employed carpenter wanted to give something back to his customers but ended up giving something to the whole community.
David Vardigans from Fakenham stocked up on sweets, chocolate and biscuits and headed out into Fakenham on one of his five classic tractors, along with his friend Nigel Curson, to hand out the goodies to customers.
With Mr Curson dressed as Father Christmas, and Mr Vardigans holding the treats and the speakers blasting Christmas music, they hit the street.
On December 9 and 10 they completed two runs, and footage was picked up on social media. On their most recent run, their route around the town was bigger than the first two combined.
"The streets on our route were lined with young and old," he said.
"People were clapping as we pulled up to distribute the sweets, it was truly magical.
“It has been a bad year and we are doing this to bring a smile to people’s faces. But, when you go round the corner and there are 30 children with parents waiting it brings a great feeling to you.”
