Crowds flock to annual riverside day in Fakenham

Gallery

The duck race at the Active Fakenham Community Riverside Day - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Hundreds turned out as Fakenham's annual river day made a big splash.

Crowds flocked to the market town on Sundayfor the Active Fakenham Community Riverside Day, which returned this year to its usual June slot.

Some of the creations which were entered into the annual Fakenham Duck Race - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Festivities included ultra-competitive duck and raft races on the River Wensum, while the adjacent field hosted live music, bouncy castles, and an array of food and drink stalls.

Among the winners on the day were Carbon Construction, who came out on top in the corporate duck race, while Fakenham Infant School won the best-dressed duck competition.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, said: "It was a good day all-round, with a field full of people and plenty of smiling faces.

A scene from this year's Fakenham river day - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"There were some fantastic creations for the duck and raft races. There was a real mixture of rafts, some of which had clearly been worked on for weeks."

Money raised will help fund future Active Fakenham events and support community charity First Focus.

Ducks are emptied into the River Wensum on Fakenham's annual river day - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Hundreds of ducks on the River Wensum on Fakenham's annual river day - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Fakenham riverside day 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A scene from the Active Fakenham Community Riverside Day 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman