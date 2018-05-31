Search

Road closed and traffic lights for gas works

PUBLISHED: 14:20 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 19 February 2020

Oak Street in Fakenham will close for gas works. Picture: Archant Library

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a road closure and temporary traffic lights will be in place while gas work is carried out over the next month.

Oak Street in Fakenham will be closed from Wednesday, March 11 until Sunday, March 14.

The closure has been put in place by Cadent to carry out essential repairs to the local gas network.

There will also be the use of temporary two-way traffic signals near Star Meadow in the town between Wednesday, March 11 and Saturday, March 21, while Cadent carries out further work.

Cadent will also be carrying out other work to the gas network by the library in Oak Street between Thursday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 26, which will involve some work in the carriageway.

A spokesperson for Cadent said: "We'll do all we can to deliver our work with as little disruption as possible.

