Rotary Club announces meeting to preserve local environment

The Rotary Club of Fakenham and District is calling people to come along on the evening of April 22 at The Gallow for its Environment project meeting

A rotary club has arranged a meeting as they look to tackle climate change in its area.

The Rotary Club of Fakenham and District is calling people to come along on the evening of April 22 as they look to make a difference by preserving and enhancing the local environment.

The club is forming a group of schools, parishes and environmental organisations interested in making a difference, while learning more about how to tackle the problem of climate change.

They have already received interest from local primary schools, Fakenham Town Council, and the Hawk & Owl Trust.

Representatives from these organisations, the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, and Eco-School Ideas will be at the meeting to share their ideas and experience.

The meeting will take place in the Lancaster Room at The Gallow, Hempton Road, at 6.30pm.

If you would like to know more, please contact the club at fakenhamrotaryclub.co.uk