Fakenham Rotary Club reveals plans for festive season

A rotary club has set out its plans for the festive season.

Fakenham Rotary Club will raise funds for community group First Focus with its Christmas draw - with a first prize of £250.

First Focus' centre on Oak Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Tickets (£1) can be bought from any Fakenham Rotarian, at Bailey, Bird & Warren estate agent, or from the First Focus centre on Oak Street. The draw will take place on December 16.

The rotary club has also secured the services of Father Christmas for another year.

Fakenham Rotary Club escorting Santa on his sleigh down North Park - Credit: Danielle Booden

On December 15, Saint Nick will ride around Fakenham in his sleigh, stopping at various locations to greet children of all ages.

You may also want to watch:

More specific locations and timings will be announced in early December.

The Church Choir singing Christmas carols in Fakenham - Credit: Danielle Booden

On December 16, Santa will be at Fakenham Garden Centre in his grotto between 5pm and 9pm.

Further details on how to secure a slot at the grotto for your child will be published in the coming weeks.