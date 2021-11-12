Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Fakenham Rotary Club reveals plans for festive season

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:10 AM November 12, 2021
Santa, who is being escorted by Fakenham Rotary Club, greeting families on North Park in Fakenham. P

Father Christmas greeting families at North Park in Fakenham - Credit: Danielle Booden

A rotary club has set out its plans for the festive season. 

Fakenham Rotary Club will raise funds for community group First Focus with its Christmas draw - with a first prize of £250. 

First Focus' centre on Oak Street in Fakenham.

First Focus' centre on Oak Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Tickets (£1) can be bought from any Fakenham Rotarian, at Bailey, Bird & Warren estate agent, or from the First Focus centre on Oak Street. The draw will take place on December 16. 

The rotary club has also secured the services of Father Christmas for another year. 

Fakenham Rotary Club escorting Santa on his sleigh down North Park in Fakenham. Picture: Danielle Bo

Fakenham Rotary Club escorting Santa on his sleigh down North Park - Credit: Danielle Booden

On December 15, Saint Nick will ride around Fakenham in his sleigh, stopping at various locations to greet children of all ages.

You may also want to watch:

More specific locations and timings will be announced in early December. 

The Church Choir singing carols as Fakenham Rotary Club escort Santa on his sleigh down North Park i

The Church Choir singing Christmas carols in Fakenham - Credit: Danielle Booden

On December 16, Santa will be at Fakenham Garden Centre in his grotto between 5pm and 9pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boss stresses importance of shopping local ahead of festive market launch
  2. 2 Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled
  3. 3 'Bring them a smile' - Christmas Spectacular gives NHS staff free tickets
  1. 4 Holkham Hall 'absolutely' haunted, says Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting
  2. 5 Two mother-daughter businesses set to star at Christmas market
  3. 6 'An honour' - Salvation Army officer helps market town to remember
  4. 7 Fakenham gardening club host first event in two years
  5. 8 Theatre group cancels 2021 panto ending 54-year run
  6. 9 'An appalling failure' - row erupts after town misses out on funding
  7. 10 Delays expected in coastal town due to temporary lights

Further details on how to secure a slot at the grotto for your child will be published in the coming weeks. 

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

After the recent approval of the plans that will see 950 new homes built in Fakenham, how do people feel about the news?

Your say - Fakenham reacts to 950 homes plan

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The spectacular sight of trees lit up at 2016's Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Town's popular Christmas tree festival is back

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
they have been sponsored by Drifters in Fakenham.

Firefighters set to 'rescue Father Christmas' for charity

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Wells inshore lifeboat called to rescue stranded group

Norfolk Live News

Two people and a dog rescued amid stormy weather

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon