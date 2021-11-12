Fakenham Rotary Club reveals plans for festive season
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A rotary club has set out its plans for the festive season.
Fakenham Rotary Club will raise funds for community group First Focus with its Christmas draw - with a first prize of £250.
Tickets (£1) can be bought from any Fakenham Rotarian, at Bailey, Bird & Warren estate agent, or from the First Focus centre on Oak Street. The draw will take place on December 16.
The rotary club has also secured the services of Father Christmas for another year.
On December 15, Saint Nick will ride around Fakenham in his sleigh, stopping at various locations to greet children of all ages.
More specific locations and timings will be announced in early December.
On December 16, Santa will be at Fakenham Garden Centre in his grotto between 5pm and 9pm.
Further details on how to secure a slot at the grotto for your child will be published in the coming weeks.