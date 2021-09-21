Fundraisers come out swinging at charity golf day
Fundraisers came out swinging as the Rotary Club of Fakenham and District hosted its charity golf day.
The annual event, held on September 12, saw nine teams of four battle it out at Fakenham Golf Club.
Each played the full 18 holes, with a team consisting of Stuart Elmar, Ralph Myton, John Batty and Nigel Elmar - the club's previous captain - coming out on top.
Later on, a charity auction saw bidders vying for golf days at some of Norfolk's finest courses including Sheringham, Brancaster and Hunstanton.
Across the day, a total of £1,777 was raised for the rotary club’s charitable benevolent fund.
Tony Grover, rotary club president, said: “The fundraising ability of the club had been severely restricted since March 2020 due to the Covid situation.
"The success of this event in raising such a fantastic sum will go a long way in helping us to support worthwhile local charitable causes going forward. A big thank you to you all."
