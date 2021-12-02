Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Rotary club hosting meeting to help battle climate change

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:29 PM December 2, 2021
Rotary Club of Fakenham & District celebrates 60 years as a club. Bucket collection. Picture: ROTARY

Fakenham & District rotary club is calling on the public to attend their meeting in January as they look to make a difference in preserving and enhancing the local environment. - Credit: Archant

A market town’s rotary club is hosting a meeting to outline a new environmental initiative.

Fakenham & District rotary club is calling on the public to attend their meeting in January as they look to make a difference in preserving and enhancing the local environment.

The club is hoping to form a group of like-minded people interested in making contributions and also learn more about how they can help the ever-increasing problem of climate change.

They have already had interest from Fakenham Town Council and the Hawk and Owl Trust at Sculthorpe Moor in the event.

Tony Grover (centre) president of the Rotary Club of Fakenham and District presents the winning team with their prizes

Tony Grover (centre) president of the Rotary Club of Fakenham and District - Credit: Tony Grover

Tony Grover, a member of the club said: “It is hoped that the basis of the group will be formed by families and young people, but open to everyone who wishes to make a contribution.”

If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Gordon Turner via email at fakenhamrotaryclub@gmail.com and book a place.

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal to transform Second World War camp into holiday lets is dismissed
  2. 2 How former teacher's love for the high street inspired shop opening
  3. 3 How this north Norfolk cargo ship evaded the Nazis
  1. 4 Norfolk MP celebrates success of two young entrepreneurs
  2. 5 How town's new lifeboat station will also help protect wildlife
  3. 6 Crash between car and van blocks part of the A1065
  4. 7 Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
  5. 8 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
  6. 9 Fakenham pub saves the day after town's switch on cancelled
  7. 10 What to see in the sky in December: The 'Cold Moon' and meteor showers
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scenes from Burnham Market Christmas lights switch on 2013 - Darren Huckerby with the lights. Pictur

Norfolk Live News

Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to forecasted high winds

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from Fakenham Christmas Lights switch on 2015 - The lights in the town centre. Picture: Matth

Fakenham businesses hailed for sponsoring Christmas lights

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival last year PICTURE: Sonya Duncan

Trees delivered less than 24 before festival

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas lights in Fakenham are now switched on. Picture:Archant

Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon