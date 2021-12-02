Rotary club hosting meeting to help battle climate change
- Credit: Archant
A market town’s rotary club is hosting a meeting to outline a new environmental initiative.
Fakenham & District rotary club is calling on the public to attend their meeting in January as they look to make a difference in preserving and enhancing the local environment.
The club is hoping to form a group of like-minded people interested in making contributions and also learn more about how they can help the ever-increasing problem of climate change.
They have already had interest from Fakenham Town Council and the Hawk and Owl Trust at Sculthorpe Moor in the event.
Tony Grover, a member of the club said: “It is hoped that the basis of the group will be formed by families and young people, but open to everyone who wishes to make a contribution.”
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Gordon Turner via email at fakenhamrotaryclub@gmail.com and book a place.
