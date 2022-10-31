Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Rotary club pledges support for food bank and fuel relief

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:51 AM October 31, 2022
Updated: 12:08 PM October 31, 2022
Rotary Club of Fakenham & District celebrates 60 years as a club. Bucket collection. Picture: ROTARY

Members of Fakenham Rotary Club have pledged to help those in need during the cost of living crisis - Credit: Archant

“We simply can’t stand idly by while vulnerable children, their families, people with health issues and the elderly are at risk of the cold this winter."

Those were the words of Fakenham Rotary Club members who have pledged to help those in need during the cost of living crisis.

The club is supporting Mid Norfolk Foodbank, whose Fakenham branch is at the town's Salvation Army base, while the proceeds of its Christmas prize draw will go towards helping locals with their fuel bills. 

Richard Potts, Fakenham Rotary Club's president elect, said: "Every penny raised from our prize draw will be directed to people in need in our community.

“With Christmas approaching, we urge the public to get behind our appeal and buy a ticket.”

The Christmas prize draw - with a top prize of £200 - will take place on December 17. 

Until then, tickets are available from Fakenham Garden Centre and Bailey Bird and Warren Estate Agents in Bridge Street.


Fakenham News

