Salon owner busy after lockdown - but fears impact from new variant

Published: 9:00 AM May 22, 2021

One of the owners of Oak Street Beauty Salon in Fakenham. Paul Carpenter. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The owner of a Fakenham salon said the possibility of disruption caused by the new covid variant would leave him distraught.

Paul Carpenter, from Fakenham, owns Oak Street Beauty Salon with his wife Helen.

The business reopened on April 12 as lockdown restrictions eased, but the suggestion of new guidelines coming into place is a worry.

Mr Carpenter is fearful of what this new Indian variant could mean for his business.

“We're concerned that there will be another lockdown,” he said.

“Things don't look too promising with this new variant. I'm just hoping it's not going to cause another situation where there could be either restrictions or a possible lockdown.

“If they are banding that about, it's not looking good. If these measures come back into place, I would feel pretty distraught.”

The salon, which opened in 2018, reopened with a 30pc discount on all their services.

While people have been missing the chance to get some pampering Mr Carpenter was unsure this meant people would come straight back to the Oak Street salon.

“We were uncertain as to how the people would react when the last lockdown finished,” he said.

“There's still a lot of people who are afraid to go out.

"You can see that when you go to the supermarkets, they're not as half as busy as they used to be.

“I think people, quite rightly, are worried about venturing out and going into places like a beauty salon or a supermarket, because of the closeness of other people.”

The promotion seems to be working, with the business booked up through to the end of May, and they said that many new customers have come through the door.

Despite the good level of business, the owner said it will be difficult for them to relax until all forms of the virus have disappeared.

“It will be difficult to relax to a certain extent because if we can't pay the bills then it’s not very good,” he said.

“Without the help from the government, which we were very appreciative of and obviously helped, but that's not a finite thing, money doesn't grow on trees.”