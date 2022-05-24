Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Salvation Army concert raises £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:36 PM May 24, 2022
The Fakenham Fellowship Band held its concert at the Fakenham Parish Church on May 20

The Fakenham Fellowship Band held its concert at the Fakenham Parish Church on May 20 - Credit: Glyn Bowman

A Salvation Army band has played its first concert for more than two years to raise money for the Ukraine crisis. 

The Fakenham Fellowship Band held a special concert at the town's parish church on Friday, May 20.

It successfully raised £1,000.01 for The Salvation Army’s humanitarian aid work in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Proceedings began with the national anthem of Ukraine, at which point the church interior was lit up in yellow and blue to symbolise the country's colours. 

Highlights of the night included solos by Captain Gemma Allen (flute) and Daryle Taylor (trombone).

The evening was arranged by the band’s leader, David Smith, and was its first concert since December 2019 due to the pandemic. 

The band was formed four years ago and has proven to be so popular that they continue to meet. Membership has grown to 24, and includes people from Fakenham and surrounding area.  

To support the Salvation Army's Ukraine appeal, visit salvationarmy.org.uk/ukraine-crisis-appeal.

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

A plan of how the new Fakenham development could look.

Fears home-building halt could delay huge Fakenham expansion

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Wells Harbour Railway is being replaced by an electric bus from 2022. 

More details revealed on replacement for beloved coastal railway

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
People in Fakenham enjoyment the refreshment on offer at the yard sale event

Yard sale exceeds expectation to raise £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Action from the Fakenham Races’ Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Ladies to take centre stage at Fakenham Races season finale

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon