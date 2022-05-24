Salvation Army concert raises £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

The Fakenham Fellowship Band held its concert at the Fakenham Parish Church on May 20 - Credit: Glyn Bowman

A Salvation Army band has played its first concert for more than two years to raise money for the Ukraine crisis.

The Fakenham Fellowship Band held a special concert at the town's parish church on Friday, May 20.

It successfully raised £1,000.01 for The Salvation Army’s humanitarian aid work in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Proceedings began with the national anthem of Ukraine, at which point the church interior was lit up in yellow and blue to symbolise the country's colours.

Highlights of the night included solos by Captain Gemma Allen (flute) and Daryle Taylor (trombone).

The evening was arranged by the band’s leader, David Smith, and was its first concert since December 2019 due to the pandemic.

The band was formed four years ago and has proven to be so popular that they continue to meet. Membership has grown to 24, and includes people from Fakenham and surrounding area.

To support the Salvation Army's Ukraine appeal, visit salvationarmy.org.uk/ukraine-crisis-appeal.