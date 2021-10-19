Fakenham's Salvation Army forms two new groups

Published: 4:15 PM October 19, 2021

The organiser of two new community groups believes it is important to bring people together again following the lockdowns.

The Salvation Army in Fakenham has started both the Parent Pitstop and Fakenham Friendship Group, which will both be held on Wednesdays at the Salvation Army church on Oak Street.

The pitstop is open to parents who drop off young children at school, while the friendship group is open to anyone and everyone. It currently has members aged under 30 and over 80.

Captain Adrian Allen, corps officer, explained why the groups were set up.

“Earlier this year, we were thinking about what the community needs to move forward through the pandemic," said Cpt Allen.

“We thought people should spend time together rather than isolating, and be given the opportunity to communicate if they want to.

“We’re made to be in a community."

Parent Pitstop and Fakenham Friendship Group are being held on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm respectively.