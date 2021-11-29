Fakenham families in need of support from Toys & Tins appeal increases

Families in need of support from the Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins appeal have increased in Fakenham for the second year running.

Early indication from referrals shows that the need for donations is up 30pc from last year, according to ​Captain Adrian Allen, the corps officer, with the potential of it continuing to rise as we edge towards Christmas.

This is the second year where referrals have increased, following last year's 74pc increase. With the coronavirus still present with us, furlough and unemployment caused by the pandemic have left many struggling, which is evident with the increase in referrals.

Captain Adrian Allen, the corps officer or the Salvation Army in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The generosity of people is rising with this.

Captain Allen was speaking at Fakenham’s Corps, where a pair of volunteers were putting together food parcels and presents to begin sending out from the last week of November. As well as get a good start in case any referrals come in over the coming weeks.

“I know that by this time last year we've got more, how much more I'm not so sure,” he said.

The toys which have been donated in Fakenham for the Salvation Army's Toys and Tins appeal. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“We certainly have more donations in toys and in food than we would have had on November 25 last year.

“It's humbling to see the donations from the public, people have had their pockets squeezed (due to) certain things in their life that have gone on because of the pandemic.

“This is an opportunity to think of others at this time of year. It's just humbling to see the response by the community.”

The toys which have been donated for the Toys and Tins appeal in Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The appeal was launched throughout Norfolk last week, helps families who have been identified by agencies, such as schools or councils, across the county who are struggling and means that hopefully, no one goes without this Christmas.

They provide children with five presents each, as well as long life food that will help them through Christmas and beyond.

One of the volunteers at Fakenham's Toys and Tins appeal, Neville Barnes. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

One of those helping was Neville Barnes, he was inspired to help after already volunteering at Mid-Norfolk food bank.

"Just knowing that by doing this you can help other people. This makes you aware of all the people in need."

There are collection points across Fakenham to donate, including Teso, Hays Travel and The Works. You could also donate to them directly at their Church on Oak Street. Or online via their website https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/fakenham