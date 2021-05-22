Your say - What do you think about the Fakenham lido proposal?

Published: 5:30 AM May 22, 2021

Since the launch of a petition last month, plans for lido in Fakenham have been a hot topic in the town.

Active Fakenham, the team behind the plan, has generated support online. With their petition collecting 1,400 signatures.

But, do they have support on the street?

Reporter Aaron McMillan asked people what they thought of the idea on market day.

Warwick Jones, 68, from Fakenham, said, “Yeah, I was happy to hear the plan.

"Lido or indoor pool, I wouldn’t be able to comment on which one would be better, I just think Fakenham needs a swimming pool, whatever it is I think it’s a good idea.

"I wouldn’t say it is essential but certainly important. It would be something that encourages exercise, and that appeals to all ages.”

Christine Adams, 70, from Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Christine Adams, 70, from Wells-next-the-Sea, said, “I’m not that much of a swimmer, but I think it is a good idea because it is sad to see shops closing and the high street winding down apart from the market, so it will add something extra for the town."

Terry Kane, 80, from Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Terry Kane, 80, from Wells-next-the-Sea, said, “We need to exercise more. I have never been keen on swimming in the sea so I might come along.

"It's a place for people to exercise and a place to go out, I think it is a good idea.”

Callaby Robert, 83, from Rawdon in Yorkshire. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Callaby Robert, 83, from Rawdon in Yorkshire said, “It is always a good idea to have a place where people can go and exercise.

"We have them in Yorkshire and it attracts people to the area. It just needs to have another function for the winter.”

Liz Davis, 60, from Gateley - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Liz Davis, 60, from Gateley, said, “I think it is a good idea, especially as we do not have a pool, I think we need it.

"A town of this size needs a swimming pool. It would bring others into the town.”

Sue Bate, 56, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Sue Bate, 56, from Fakenham, said, “Yes, because at the moment you have to go to Sheringham or Norwich if you want to go swimming.

"It is ridiculous a town this size does not have somewhere to swim. I think the lido is an excellent idea and I would use it.”