Search

Advanced search

‘It’s the law’ - Shop owners say they will turn away customers who don’t wear masks

PUBLISHED: 12:08 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 24 July 2020

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham. Picture: Down At The Social

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham. Picture: Down At The Social

Down At The Social

Shop owners in a market town say they will turn away customers who refuse to wear masks as new government rules are introduced.

Geoff Saunders, owner of Paperklip . Picture: Aaron McMillanGeoff Saunders, owner of Paperklip . Picture: Aaron McMillan

From today, all retail shops across England wearing a face covering will become mandatory, with anyone failing to comply facing fines of up to £100.

When the government announced the measure, they said police would be expected to take on the task of enforcement.

However, in Norfolk, it appears likely it will be down to shop owners, after Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation, said its members do not have the capacity to do this.

In Fakenham, shop owners face the prospect of uncomfortable conversations with shoppers, but one high street chain has said it won’t be enforcing masks.

Paperklip in Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillanPaperklip in Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillan

A spokesperson for The Original Factory shop said it “will have signs up and prefer them to wear masks, but we cannot enforce it, because we don’t have the right to ask why they aren’t wearing one.”

The shop hopes that people will wear a mask for their own safety, and confirmed that people are coming into the shop wearing the coverings.

You may also want to watch:

This is the exact opposite for Geoff Saunders, owner of Paperklip on Bridge Street.

Kay Howe, Customers Assistant at Get Smart, said that around “80% of our customers are already wearing face masks. Picture: Get SmartKay Howe, Customers Assistant at Get Smart, said that around “80% of our customers are already wearing face masks. Picture: Get Smart

Mr Saunders said he will refuse entry to anyone not wearing a face covering at his stationery shop, telling them it’s the rules, he said: “That’s the law, I didn’t set it, the government did. I have to think of safety for myself and other people.

“We all have to put up with this thing, it’s a whole new way of life. We need to get on with it.”

He thinks it will be fine as he confirmed that customers were already wearing masks ahead of Friday.

A women’s clothing shop echoed Mr Saunders’ claim about customers already wearing face masks.

Kay Howe, Customers Assistant at Get Smart, said that around “80% of our customers are already wearing face masks.”

It will be enforcing the rule to a high standard, according to Mrs Howe, stating that “it’s got to be done, it’s the law that they have to wear one.”

However, there is still uncertainty around what to do if someone is not following the rules.

She said: “If they get verbal what do we do? Well, do you call the police? I don’t know until we come across it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s hit and miss’ - Town businesses finding their feet a month after shops reopened

Owner of Tudor’s tea room, Colin Johnson believes that people are “lacking confidence”. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Big shop reopens its doors in market town

Norwich street, Fakenham will welcome back Hughes as they reopen their doors. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Developer left ‘disappointed’ as site is vandalised for second time

Damage done to Pryde Homes construction site has left company director Mr Fox feeling disappointed. Picture: Jordan Fox

Businesses left frustrated as road closure leads to reduced trade

Norwich Street in Fakenham was closed on July 6 as part of North Norfolk District Council’s ‘You Are Welcome’ campaign. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Man, 74, given £100 parking charge after helping his wife into hairdresser’s

The General Townsend Club on Cattle Market St, Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘It’s hit and miss’ - Town businesses finding their feet a month after shops reopened

Owner of Tudor’s tea room, Colin Johnson believes that people are “lacking confidence”. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Big shop reopens its doors in market town

Norwich street, Fakenham will welcome back Hughes as they reopen their doors. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Developer left ‘disappointed’ as site is vandalised for second time

Damage done to Pryde Homes construction site has left company director Mr Fox feeling disappointed. Picture: Jordan Fox

Businesses left frustrated as road closure leads to reduced trade

Norwich Street in Fakenham was closed on July 6 as part of North Norfolk District Council’s ‘You Are Welcome’ campaign. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Man, 74, given £100 parking charge after helping his wife into hairdresser’s

The General Townsend Club on Cattle Market St, Fakenham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘It’s the law’ - Shop owners say they will turn away customers who don’t wear masks

The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham. Picture: Down At The Social

Three gyms set to reopen - but two popular pools still closed

Virginia Gay, the North Norfolk District Council's culture and wellbeing cabinet member, has praised the reopening of some of the district's leisure centres. Picture: Supplied by Virginia Gay

29 play areas across north Norfolk to reopen

A new play area opened at Holt Country Park earlier this year. Picture: NNDC

It’s time to enjoy a Great British family ‘staycation’

PICTURESQUE: Langley Castle near Hexham

Chief constable warns of spike in ‘hidden’ child abuse during lockdown

Hidden child abuse that occured during lockdown may not be revaeled until children return to school in September. Picture: Getty Images