The show WILL go on - Student production of Little Women to go ahead

Published: 6:01 PM August 2, 2021

Rehearsals at Fakenham academy for the production of Little Women back in 2020, before it was cancelled. - Credit: Maxwell Lake

When Fakenham sixth form students had their production of Little Women cancelled just days before the whole country went into the first lockdown, they never believed it would see the light of day - until now.

The show was due to be performed on March 20, 2020, directed by Maxwell Lake, a student at the sixth form college.

The 18-year-old was at the helm of the first-ever student-led production at the school but just days before the performance, with the set built and lines learnt, the event was cancelled as the UK was gripped by the surge of the coronavirus.

Its cast members have moved on to pastures new, going to university, or leaving for full-time work, while Mr Lake himself moved into year 13 to finish his A-levels.

But with all the hours put into the show, the student thought about contacting cast members to see if they wanted to try again.

“A few weeks ago I was sitting about thinking I have not done a show in forever, so decided to reach out to the cast,” he said.

“I asked how do you feel about getting back together and had overwhelming support from everyone.

“We have huge pride in the show, we wanted to make a statement that although it was student-led it could be amazing.

“Mr Evans at the academy even offered us the hall again, which is such a kind gesture.”

The cast was rehearsing in every free moment they had before the show, but now with members dotted around the country, rehearsals will look very different - with some having to be held over Zoom.

Mr Lake, who is now performing in the show said the devastation caused by its cancellation is inspiring him to tackle the task.

“I have been performing since I was seven, but this is my first directing show so more than ever I want to do it.

“If I think about it too much I will panic, but I enjoy a challenge and with the help of my crew we will make it the best show possible.”

Tickets will go on sale in early October with show dates to be confirmed.

