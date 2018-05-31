Search

Advanced search

Fakenham Society returns for more talks

PUBLISHED: 09:35 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 07 January 2020

The Fakenham Society return after their winter break with more talks. Picture: Fakenham Society

The Fakenham Society return after their winter break with more talks. Picture: Fakenham Society

Archant

The Fakenham Society return to finish off its 2019/20 program.

Local Vet, Lucy Rivett will hold the first talk of 2020 for the Fakenham Society. Picture: Fakenham SocietyLocal Vet, Lucy Rivett will hold the first talk of 2020 for the Fakenham Society. Picture: Fakenham Society

The Fakenham Society returns from its winter break and is offering an array of speakers.

The society, which arranges fortnightly talks on a wide variety of topics over the winter months, has been going for over 40 years.

You may also want to watch:

It starts again on Thursday January 9 with a talk from a local vet, Lucy Rivett who works at the Summerhill Veterinary Centre in Fakenham. With Lucy talking about what an average day in the life of a vet looks like.

The Fakenham Society meets fortnightly from October to March in the Lancaster Room at the Fakenham Sports Centre which is on the racecourse complex. Meetings are on a Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

Speakers from the first half of the season included Gillian Grinham and Joyce Hampton.

Full details about the Fakenham Society are available on the society's website www.fakenhamsociety.org.uk and on the society's Facebook page.

Most Read

‘It’s keeping me going’ - woman overwhelmed by donations amid cancer battle

Fakenham chef Sarah Codling (left), who has been battling cervical cancer, pictured with her cousin Kimberley Hastings. Picture: Sarah Codling

Road blocked after driver’s car ends up in ditch

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant

Buy this former war-time radio station converted into a Grand Designs style home

This old wireless station, transformed into a stunning home, is now for sale. Pic: Sowerbys.

Closure of town’s post office brought forward

The closure of Martin's and the accompanying post office on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, has been brought forward. Picture: Archant

Former Second World War army training buildings could become holiday lets

Former army buildings off Green Way in Stiffkey. Picture: Planning documents/ James Henman architects

Most Read

‘It’s keeping me going’ - woman overwhelmed by donations amid cancer battle

Fakenham chef Sarah Codling (left), who has been battling cervical cancer, pictured with her cousin Kimberley Hastings. Picture: Sarah Codling

Road blocked after driver’s car ends up in ditch

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant

Buy this former war-time radio station converted into a Grand Designs style home

This old wireless station, transformed into a stunning home, is now for sale. Pic: Sowerbys.

Closure of town’s post office brought forward

The closure of Martin's and the accompanying post office on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, has been brought forward. Picture: Archant

Former Second World War army training buildings could become holiday lets

Former army buildings off Green Way in Stiffkey. Picture: Planning documents/ James Henman architects

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Driver ploughs Mercedes into home after drinking five pints of Guinness

A Mercedes driver crashed his car into a home after drinking

Writer’s journey from New York to California via Norfolk

California Sands. Picture: JP Appleton/iwitness24

‘Unsafe’ bridge on footpath closed to walkers

Map showing location of broken bridge in Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Norfolk County Council

‘It’s keeping me going’ - woman overwhelmed by donations amid cancer battle

Fakenham chef Sarah Codling (left), who has been battling cervical cancer, pictured with her cousin Kimberley Hastings. Picture: Sarah Codling

Road blocked after driver’s car ends up in ditch

Police were called after a car ended up in a ditch. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists