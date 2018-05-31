Fakenham Society returns for more talks

The Fakenham Society return after their winter break with more talks. Picture: Fakenham Society Archant

The Fakenham Society return to finish off its 2019/20 program.

Local Vet, Lucy Rivett will hold the first talk of 2020 for the Fakenham Society. Picture: Fakenham Society Local Vet, Lucy Rivett will hold the first talk of 2020 for the Fakenham Society. Picture: Fakenham Society

The Fakenham Society returns from its winter break and is offering an array of speakers.

The society, which arranges fortnightly talks on a wide variety of topics over the winter months, has been going for over 40 years.

It starts again on Thursday January 9 with a talk from a local vet, Lucy Rivett who works at the Summerhill Veterinary Centre in Fakenham. With Lucy talking about what an average day in the life of a vet looks like.

The Fakenham Society meets fortnightly from October to March in the Lancaster Room at the Fakenham Sports Centre which is on the racecourse complex. Meetings are on a Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

Speakers from the first half of the season included Gillian Grinham and Joyce Hampton.

Full details about the Fakenham Society are available on the society's website www.fakenhamsociety.org.uk and on the society's Facebook page.