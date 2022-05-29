Cash injection will fund sport centre's work

An injection of cash will allow a sports centre to make itself more comfortable for its members.

The Gallow Sports Centre in Fakenham has announced it has been awarded two grants to help it install a suspended ceiling in the bowls hall.

One grant was awarded from North Norfolk District Council's Sustainable Fund, and a larger grant was awarded from Norfolk Community Foundation.

The club, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has seen an influx of new members as a result of other clubs closing in the last year.

The Fakenham sports centre will install the suspended ceiling in the bowls hall. - Credit: Archant

Marleen Rogers, chairman of the Fakenham Sports Centre Association, said: “ The suspended ceiling will make the bowls rinks more comfortable in the winter.

“For the centre itself, the ceiling will reduce heating costs, so important in these times. It’s financially and ecologically beneficial.

"We feel that we can increasingly do our part in attracting the community to take part in sport and it showcases this excellent facility."