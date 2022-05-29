Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Cash injection will fund sport centre's work

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 9:31 AM May 29, 2022
The Gallow, Fakenham Sports Centre Association, which has been newly decorated inside. Picture: DENI

The Gallow, Fakenham Sports Centre Association - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An injection of cash will allow a sports centre to make itself more comfortable for its members.

The Gallow Sports Centre in Fakenham has announced it has been awarded two grants to help it install a suspended ceiling in the bowls hall.

One grant was awarded from North Norfolk District Council's Sustainable Fund, and a larger grant was awarded from Norfolk Community Foundation.

The club, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has seen an influx of new members as a result of other clubs closing in the last year.

The bowls rink at The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham Picture: Archant

The Fakenham sports centre will install the suspended ceiling in the bowls hall. - Credit: Archant

Marleen Rogers, chairman of the Fakenham Sports Centre Association, said: “ The suspended ceiling will make the bowls rinks more comfortable in the winter.

“For the centre itself, the ceiling will reduce heating costs, so important in these times. It’s financially and ecologically beneficial.

"We feel that we can increasingly do our part in attracting the community to take part in sport and it showcases this excellent facility."

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Venetia’s Yarn Shop on Norwich Street in Fakenham.

New art gallery set to open in market town

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day

Gallery

PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
GP_B1145_GREATMASSINGHAM_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Motorcyclist in his 60s dies after crash in west Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Scaffolding has been put up at 9A Norwich Street, Fakenham

Work under way to stabilise 'carbuncle' property

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon