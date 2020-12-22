Bowling alley to close until Norfolk moved to Tier 1
A Fakenham bowling alley has made the choice to stay closed until Norfolk has been moved to Tier 1.
Fakenham Superbowl announced on Facebook it would remain closed while Norfolk remains in a more restrictive tier.
The bowling alley, which reopened in August, closed again in November as a result of the second lockdown.
It allowed bowling again on December 3, but will now close until further notice.
When it reopened, all lanes opened again, as well as its restaurant and soft play area.
A number of changes were made to be Covid secure, including perspex screens, hand sanitiser and no bowling shoes.
It also announced that due to the current Covid-19 situation it was unable to renew its insurance for the soft play area.
Superbowl said it would honour any bookings left this week, and bookings for its escape rooms can still be made.
