Published: 5:43 PM January 22, 2021

Sapphira Whittred, 17, from Barney, who has set up a bucket list for her Weimaraner Holly, 10, who has mast cell cancer. With them is Sapphira's mum, Georgina. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

A teenage dog lover is hoping to give her "best friend" the send off she deserves after her pet was given a tragic cancer diagnosis.

Sapphira Whittred from Barney near Fakenham has created a 'bucket list' of ten things for her Weimaraner, Holly to do before she passes.

The 17-year-old has had the dog since she was eight after her mum who used to run a rescue centre brought her home.

It appeared she did not trust adults but gravitated towards Sapphira, and the pair have been inseparable since.

Miss Whittred said Holly was always there to help her through the days and that the pair even slept side by side most nights.

“I have suffered from anxiety and panic attacks ever since I was little and when I had them she would sit next to me and protect me,” she said.

“She could tell when I had a bad day, Holly would bark and whine to tell me to do something and distract me from the negativity.

“She is amazing, one of the best friends I could ever have.”

In March, they discovered two lumps, one on Holly’s right armpit and side, which she had removed in April.

Sadly, they discovered another lump which they had tested and the cancer had returned.

Further investigation from vets found 32 lumps over her, although some may be 'fat lumps' which are common in her breed.

With her being 10-years-old, they decided not to put her through the surgery.

Miss Whittred now wants to make the best of the time they have left, with a list of activities, from sharing a large Domino's pizza to raising £1,000 for Dogs Trust.

She also wanted to travel the world with her, but travel restrictions in relation to coronavirus put paid to that.

However, Sapphira got around the issue in an ingenious way - posting a picture of Holly on Facebook which has been shared 54,000 times and has been seen from Australia to Mississippi.

“There are no words to explain how amazing she is. I’ve never met a dog like her, she stands out from all the others,” she said.

The family also wanted to thank Vets One Group in Downham Market, who they said have been ‘amazing’.